Reaction: Mason Greenwood makes senior England bow in Iceland win

Mason Greenwood continued to make Manchester United proud on Saturday night as he made his international debut for England.

The 18-year-old entered the field as a 78th-minute substitute in England's 1-0 win in Iceland to kick off the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League campaign.

He showed great signs of his direct style of play from the wing after replacing captain Harry Kane in Reykjavik and will hopefully receive more minutes in Denmark next week.

After the game, Greenwood took to social media to acknowledge his monumental achievement following such an impressive breakthrough season with United.

Gareth Southgate, Kyle Walker and Kane have all spoken very fondly of the exciting forward since he linked up with the squad for the first time earlier in the week.

It's clear he's made a big impact away from the cameras and was endorsed by another of his team-mates during a post-match interview.

Speaking after full-time, match-winner Raheem Sterling was the latest England squad member to share his excitement about Greenwood:

“I knew about Mason [Greenwood] before, he’s been in the Man United senior team - he’s a player I’ve been excited by and I’m really glad to be playing with him. He’s a player that will develop over the years to be a top-quality player.”

It's only the start of what promises to be a long and successful career on the international stage.

