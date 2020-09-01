Mason Greenwood 'ready to compete' amid maiden England call-up

Mason Greenwood has affirmed that he's not just in the England squad to make up the numbers amid his first international call-up.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough 2019/20 season at Manchester United, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, and has now been rewarded accordingly.

England will face Iceland and Denmark in the Nations League over the next week, where Greenwood is likely to make his debut on the international stage.

Speaking alongside Gareth Southgate in a press conference on Tuesday, Greenwood explained he feels he can compete with anyone in the England squad:

"It's a dream come true being selected for England, it's every young boy's dream. I'm privileged and honoured to be selected. It's a good group of lads and I'm just happy to be here. I feel ready to compete with anyone. Like in the league, I'll just go out there with a smile on my face and just play football."

He's joined amongst Southgate's attacking options by Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham and Danny Ings.

Whether Greenwood will start either fixture is up in the air, but there are no doubts over whether he'll feature and hopefully, he can make an early impact as he did within United's first-team.

With the delayed European Championships on the horizon, taking place next summer, now is the start for Greenwood to push to impress and get a place on the plane.

