FIFA 21: Manchester United starlet receives major upgrade to his rating

Five Manchester United players' FIFA 21 ratings were revealed last week, and now fans have been handed a first look at one of the most exciting yet.

EA's latest instalment is released on October 6 and United will showcase a team with one of the highest potentials in the Premier League.

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford have been granted upgrades, but neither have undergone a transformation quite like Mason Greenwood.

Compared to the 67 rating he was presented in FIFA 20 ahead of his breakthrough season in the first team, Greenwood has been given a major boost this year.

The 18-year-old has seen an increase of 10 and will start the new game with a 77 rating, which only emphasises the impact he had in the 2019/20 season.

Greenwood boasts 81 pace, 78 dribbling, 71 passing and 78 shooting, which is a stat that many fans would argue should've been his strongest.

He showcased immense finishing ability as he netted 17 goals in all competitions, including 10 in the Premier League.

Greenwood's boost is the seventh-biggest upgrade on FIFA 21 and well-deserved following a brilliant campaign.

He's been handed the No.11 shirt for the upcoming season and with Jadon Sancho's arrival looking as unlikely as ever before, he could be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice right-winger.

Hopefully, Greenwood can build on such a fine start to his career in the United first team.

