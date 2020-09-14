SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

FIFA 21: Manchester United starlet receives major upgrade to his rating

Alex Turk

Five Manchester United players' FIFA 21 ratings were revealed last week, and now fans have been handed a first look at one of the most exciting yet.

EA's latest instalment is released on October 6 and United will showcase a team with one of the highest potentials in the Premier League.

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford have been granted upgrades, but neither have undergone a transformation quite like Mason Greenwood.

greenwood

Compared to the 67 rating he was presented in FIFA 20 ahead of his breakthrough season in the first team, Greenwood has been given a major boost this year.

The 18-year-old has seen an increase of 10 and will start the new game with a 77 rating, which only emphasises the impact he had in the 2019/20 season.

Greenwood boasts 81 pace, 78 dribbling, 71 passing and 78 shooting, which is a stat that many fans would argue should've been his strongest.

He showcased immense finishing ability as he netted 17 goals in all competitions, including 10 in the Premier League.

Greenwood's boost is the seventh-biggest upgrade on FIFA 21 and well-deserved following a brilliant campaign.

He's been handed the No.11 shirt for the upcoming season and with Jadon Sancho's arrival looking as unlikely as ever before, he could be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice right-winger.

Hopefully, Greenwood can build on such a fine start to his career in the United first team.

Be sure to follow @StretfordPaddck for live updates and watch the latest Howson's Brew, amid links to Gareth Bale...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manchester United shift focus towards completing deal for highly-rated defender

Manchester United have shifted their transfer focus towards Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, with a bid imminent.

Alex Turk

NINE players Manchester United can afford to sell before the transfer window shuts

Manchester United can afford to sell these nine players before the transfer window shuts next month.

Alex Turk

£7.5m-rated Manchester United defender tipped to join Chris Smalling in Italy

Marcos Rojo has been tipped to leave Manchester United this summer, with Italy touted as his most likely destination.

Alex Turk

Manchester United reject transfer approach for wantaway defender

Manchester United have rejected a transfer approach for Diogo Dalot, but will sell him if their £20m valuation is met.

Alex Turk

Revealed: Brandon Williams' role if Manchester United sign a new left-back

Brandon William's role if Manchester United sign a new left-back this summer has been revealed.

Alex Turk

FIFA 21: Five Manchester United players' ratings revealed

Five Manchester United players' ratings have been revealed ahead of the release of FIFA 21 next month, with four in the top 100.

Alex Turk

Manchester United £18m apart from Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho valuation

Manchester United are reportedly £18m apart from Borussia Dortmund's valuation of Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Chris Smalling's determination to leave Manchester United edges Roma move closer

Chris Smalling's determination to leave Manchester United has edged his move to AS Roma ever-closer.

Alex Turk

Manchester United outlining plans to welcome fans back to Old Trafford THIS MONTH

Manchester United will meet with authorities on Thursday to discuss a potential return for fans at Old Trafford this month.

Alex Turk

Jadon Sancho not willing to push for Borussia Dortmund exit

Amid heavy Manchester United interest, Jadon Sancho isn't willing to push for his Borussia Dortmund exit this 'summer'.

Alex Turk