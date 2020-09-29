SI.com
Alex Telles: Growing confidence as Man United lodge second bid for Porto defender

Alex Turk

Manchester United are pushing to complete the signing of FC Porto defender Alex Telles before the October 5 transfer deadline.

The window slams shut on Monday night, will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to provide Luke Shaw with strong competition at left-back.

It's said that Porto are looking for £18 million for Telles' services, however, the Brazil international's expiring contract has made United reluctant to match that fee.

The Reds are heavily pursuing his signature though, with the attacking full-back currently like the club's most likely arrival this week.

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi, United have lodged a second bid to sign Telles after an initial offer, thought to be in the region of £12 million, was turned down.

The report adds that Telles has agreed to join the club and negotiations are ongoing between the parties involved.

Fabrizio Romano has since added that the 27-year-old's agents are 'confident' of a deal to bring him to Old Trafford going through.

All of the signs are pointing towards this deal being completed sooner rather than later, if United and Porto remain in regular negotiations.

The big question is, however, whether Telles will be the only incoming player over the next six days. United fans will hope not.

There's still interest in Jadon Sancho, as well as in a loan deal for a striker, although there is plenty to be done for either deal to be close to completion.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...

