Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Harry Maguire Could Lose Manchester United Captaincy Under Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United could have a new captain on the pitch next season as reports have emerged that Erik Ten Hag will want to select his own captain when given the job at the club. 

According to a report Ten Hag would like to appoint his own captain next season which would likely see Harry Maguire lose the armband. 

A number of United players have been hinted at by supporters as the next possible captain of the Red Devils including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. 

Ten Hag is said to want major control at United if he lands the job the summer which would see him make a number of huge decisions ahead of the new season and beyond. 

Harry Maguire Cristiano Ronaldo

Ten Hag has expressed his desire to appoint a new first team captain with Ronaldo and Fernandes being the most likely candidates. 

Fernandes has work the armband on a number of occasions for United as well as Ronaldo being a captain at both club and international level. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Harry Maguire
News

Report: Harry Maguire Could Lose Manchester United Captaincy Under Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Ronaldo
Opinions

Manchester United Predicted Line-up vs Everton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire to Start

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return for Manchester United Against Everton

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Premier League Burnley v Everton Richarlison 7 of Everton in action during the game
News

Manchester United Could Be Keen to Bring Brazil International to Old Trafford

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Manchester United and Arsenal Chasing £25million Youri Tielemans Signing

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Fernandes
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Man Surprised at New Bruno Fernandes Contract

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
Goodison Park
Match Day

Everton v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
imago1010992281h
News

Manchester United's Move for Premier League Midfielder Deemed Unlikely by Journalist

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago