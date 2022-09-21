Skip to main content

Harry Maguire 'Frustrated' With David De Gea For His Manchester United Form

Harry Maguire is said to be "Frustrated with David De Gea - who he allegedly partly blames for his form in the last 12 months.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Harry Maguire was brought in at Old Trafford in 2019 by previous long-term manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The England international was soon made captain with the lack of natural leaders present in the squad at the time.

Since then, though, he has faced a lot of criticism for his performances over certain periods and his status as skipper has only amplified the pressure on his shoulders.

The arrival of Erik Ten Hag and fellow defender Lisandro Martinez has meant that the 29-year-old has now dropped out of the team. This followed the 4-0 defeat to Brentford earlier on in the season.

Harry Maguire

Since then he has been replaced by World Cup winner Raphael Varane and the team has looked more solid in defence, with results improving too.

The ESPN have said that sources close to the player himself believe he has not been helped by the players and coaches around him in the last year. 

"Harry needs pace around him, but he hasn't had that." was one of the quotes, whereas another suggested that if Maguire was put into Manchester City's team and Ruben Dias into United's, things would be very different and the form of the two players would be reversed.

Finally, he also allegedly has frustrations with goalkeeper David De Gea's communication and reluctance to come out to defend further away from his goal line, suggesting that that was a factor in the team's poor defensive record last season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Maguire
News

Harry Maguire 'Frustrated' With David De Gea For His Manchester United Form

By Rhys James
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
News

The Poll For Player Of The Month Of September 2022 Is Out - Vote For Your Favourite

By Saul Escudero
Bruno Fernandes
Media

Bruno Fernandes Opens Up On Marking And Moaning The Referees Every Game

By Saul Escudero
Rashford
Quotes

Ex Liverpool Defender Says Marcus Rashford Must Start For England At World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Former Premier League Midfielder Says Christian Eriksen Should Be Manchester United Captain

By Alex Wallace
Antony's debut with Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United Players You Should Use In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star: Could Casemiro Flop At Manchester United?

By Rhys James
Williams
Quotes

Brandon Williams On Remembering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer And Impressing Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Rhys James