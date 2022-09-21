Harry Maguire 'Frustrated' With David De Gea For His Manchester United Form

Harry Maguire was brought in at Old Trafford in 2019 by previous long-term manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The England international was soon made captain with the lack of natural leaders present in the squad at the time.

Since then, though, he has faced a lot of criticism for his performances over certain periods and his status as skipper has only amplified the pressure on his shoulders.

The arrival of Erik Ten Hag and fellow defender Lisandro Martinez has meant that the 29-year-old has now dropped out of the team. This followed the 4-0 defeat to Brentford earlier on in the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Since then he has been replaced by World Cup winner Raphael Varane and the team has looked more solid in defence, with results improving too.

The ESPN have said that sources close to the player himself believe he has not been helped by the players and coaches around him in the last year.

"Harry needs pace around him, but he hasn't had that." was one of the quotes, whereas another suggested that if Maguire was put into Manchester City's team and Ruben Dias into United's, things would be very different and the form of the two players would be reversed.

Finally, he also allegedly has frustrations with goalkeeper David De Gea's communication and reluctance to come out to defend further away from his goal line, suggesting that that was a factor in the team's poor defensive record last season.

