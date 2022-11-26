Skip to main content
Harry Maguire Has 'Good Chance' Of Leaving Manchester United At The End Of The Season

IMAGO / Action Plus

Harry Maguire could be bound for the exit door at Manchester United states a new report.

Harry Maguire could be on his way out of Manchester United by the end of the season which would then open the door to a new addition. The current captain has rarely featured for the Red Devils under Erik Ten Hag.

The Englishman has been performing well for England so far at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, the centre back has failed to get a run of games at United so far this season.

A new report has claimed that Maguire may well be headed towards an Old Trafford departure in 2023. The defender does have interest from clubs overseas.

United are continuing to add to their squad and brought in Lisandro Martinez in the summer window. The Argentine has regularly featured and has been partnered with Raphael Varane or Victor Lindelof.

The new report comes from Carlo Garganese, speaking about Maguire, he states that the captain’s exit is likely at the end of the season.

Speaking to givemesport, Carlo said; “There’s a good chance he will leave at the end of the season, so there will be space for a new centre-back.”

