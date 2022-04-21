Report: Harry Maguire Losing Trust as Manchester United Leader

Manchester United defender and captain Harry Maguire is said to be losing trust and reliability as the club's on-pitch leader, claims a report from Sky Sports.

The Englishman came under criticism following United's disappointing 4-0 loss to Liverpool and the defender hasn't had a great campaign by any means at Old Trafford, following two very good seasons for the club.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has provided an insight into United's current situation and has also written about Maguire.

The journalist claims that there is a feeling amongst the players that the England international can't be the leader of the club's backline anymore.

This comes after Manchester Evening News had reported that incoming manager Erik ten Hag could even strip Maguire from captaincy, when he joins the club as the permanent boss.

Maguire has scored two goals in all competitions this season with his last one coming against Leeds United at Elland Road. But his performances in the campaign - like many others, have been largely disappointing.

