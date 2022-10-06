Harry Maguire Set To Miss Up To Two Weeks Following Injury

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could be set for up to two weeks on the sidelines. Maguire picked up an injury whilst on international duty for England.

Maguire has played minimal minutes for United this season. The Englishman has been dropped by Erik Ten Hag following a bad run of performances.

The centre back has been subject to much online criticism as well as vocal boos during England and United fixtures.

The current United captain however has tried to stay clear and ignore the backlash. However some is proving hard to block out, especially harsh online abuse.

Maguire picked up a new injury whilst playing for England recently. The current captain missed United’s trip to Manchester City last weekend.

United’s number five also missed out on last nights game in Cyprus. Maguire’s injury details however have now been revealed.

In a report released by Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Maguire is set to miss between 10 and 14 days of action.

Maguire’s absence now also means that with Raphael Varane also injured, United only have two senior central defenders fit.

Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez started in United’s 2-3 away win at Omonia. The pair would also be expected to start this Sunday’s Premier League game against Everton.

