Harry Maguire & Two Others Return To Manchester United Training

Manchester United have done well this season compared to the constant disappointment that was the last campaign.

New manager Erik Ten Hag has given different players opportunities compared to the previous long-term manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but that has meant others have struggled for game time.

Harry Maguire was a big part of the team under both Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick but has not played the same role under Ten Hag.

The central defender started the season as a first-choice player next to Lisandro Martinez but was soon replaced by Raphael Varane on the teamsheet after the 4-0 demolition at Brentford early in the season.

He got injured on international duty for England, though, and has missed out on a place in the squad in recent weeks due to that.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny Van De Beek are two others in a similar boat but have been more long-term absentees from the team (Both because of injury and being out of favour). Both have barely played under Ten Hag even despite the latter's connection with him since they worked together at AFC Ajax.

Any of these could end up leaving the club if they are not in the manager's plans but it seems they will have more chances to show what they can do. They have now all been pictured in the most recent training session and it looks like they are back and available for selection again.

Whether or not any of them have a chance of starting against FC Sheriff on Thursday is unknown.

