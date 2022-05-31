Skip to main content
Harry Maguires Place in the Manchester United Team is in Jeopardy

Harry Maguire's place in the Manchester United starting eleven is reportedly in jeopardy ahead of the upcoming season with his captaincy also said to be on the line according to a new report.

Maguire has been a player that has raised a lot of eyebrows at United with many fans questioning his ability especially in the last twelve months.

Rumours surrounded Maguire months ago when reports claimed that the Englishman would lose the captaincy but kept the arm band until the end of the season.

Harry Maguire

Maguire has been subject to much criticism and questions have been raised surrounding his future in the United team under new manager, Erik Ten Hag.

According to a new report from Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy, "Harry Maguire retaining his place in #mufc's starting XI - let alone the captain's armband - is in jeopardy."

The addition of new defenders under Ten Hag could hinder Maguire's chances of being a regular in the first team next season.

