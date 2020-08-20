Dean Henderson to sign bumper new Manchester United contract

Dean Henderson is close to committing his long-term future to Manchester United by putting pen to paper on a bumper new contract.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has enjoyed two successful seasons on loan at Sheffield United, helping the Blades to Premier League promotion and then a top-half finish.

He's set to remain at Old Trafford for the 2020/21 campaign though, where he'll provide David de Gea with stern competition for the no. 1 shirt.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already confirmed it's Henderson's destiny to become the first-choice stopper for both England and United.

And now, Sky Sports News report back and forth negotiations over a new long-term deal are at an advanced stage after four months.

It's claimed Henderson's new deal will be worth in excess of £100,000-a-week, signalling just how important the club views him for the future.

That salary would make him one of the best-paid goalkeepers in world football, on a contract surpassing De Gea's which will expire in June 2024.

It's clear Henderson is the Spaniard's natural successor and the only question that stands is when will that transition occur.

There are thought to be a number of Premier League clubs retaining an interest in his services, which doesn't guarantee he'll be with United for the upcoming campaign.

However, if he does stick around there'll be a very enticing battle for the no. 1 on our hands.

