SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Dean Henderson to sign bumper new Manchester United contract

Alex Turk

Dean Henderson is close to committing his long-term future to Manchester United by putting pen to paper on a bumper new contract.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has enjoyed two successful seasons on loan at Sheffield United, helping the Blades to Premier League promotion and then a top-half finish.

He's set to remain at Old Trafford for the 2020/21 campaign though, where he'll provide David de Gea with stern competition for the no. 1 shirt.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already confirmed it's Henderson's destiny to become the first-choice stopper for both England and United.

And now, Sky Sports News report back and forth negotiations over a new long-term deal are at an advanced stage after four months.

It's claimed Henderson's new deal will be worth in excess of £100,000-a-week, signalling just how important the club views him for the future.

That salary would make him one of the best-paid goalkeepers in world football, on a contract surpassing De Gea's which will expire in June 2024.

It's clear Henderson is the Spaniard's natural successor and the only question that stands is when will that transition occur.

There are thought to be a number of Premier League clubs retaining an interest in his services, which doesn't guarantee he'll be with United for the upcoming campaign.

However, if he does stick around there'll be a very enticing battle for the no. 1 on our hands.

How did Stephen Howson and Adam McKola predict how the 2019/20 season was going to play out? Check out the latest video on Stretford Paddock to find out...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

After another successful loan spell at Sheffield United, will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Manchester United start 20/21 Premier League season with Crystal Palace visit

The 2020/21 Premier League fixture list has been revealed, with Manchester United hosting Crystal Palace to kick off the campaign.

Alex Turk

Several clubs interested in Diogo Dalot ahead of likely Manchester United exit

Diogo Dalot is reportedly on his way out of Manchester United, with several clubs interested in his services.

Alex Turk

Sergio Romero could be offered to Aston Villa to secure Jack Grealish deal

Sergio Romero could reportedly be offered to Aston Villa, as Manchester United look to secure a deal for Jack Grealish.

Alex Turk

Why David Brooks won't be a direct alternative to Jadon Sancho this summer

Manchester United have been credited with a 'serious interest' in Bournemouth winger David Brooks, but he won't be an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Manchester United showing serious interest in Bournemouth's David Brooks

Manchester United are reportedly showing serious interest in AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks.

Alex Turk

Christian Falk provides big update on David Alaba's reported Premier League move

BILD Head of Football, Christian Falk has provided a big update on reports that David Alaba could be close to a Premier League move.

Alex Turk

Sergio Romero seeking United exit after Europa League snub

Sergio Romero is reportedly open to leaving Manchester United this summer after being snubbed in the Europa League semi-finals.

Alex Turk

Why Solskjaer must solve United’s defensive midfield woes this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must solve Manchester United's defensive midfield woes this summer - here's why.

Patrick Ryan

Bruno Fernandes determined to 'conquer many titles' with United

Bruno Fernandes has explained he's determined to 'conquer many titles' with Manchester United in a final message this season.

Alex Turk