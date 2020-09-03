Dean Henderson sends warning to David de Gea ahead of battle for no.1 shirt

Dean Henderson has sent a determined warning to David de Gea ahead of their battle for the no.1 shirt at Manchester United this season.

De Gea enters the 2020/21 campaign as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's likely first-choice goalkeeper, however, Henderson will not be going out on another loan.

With that being said, the 23-year-old enjoyed a stronger season than De Gea throughout 2019/20 and has been widely tipped to succeed his Spanish counterpart sooner rather than later.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Henderson has reiterated his intentions of becoming United's no.1 goalkeeper now he's at the club to stay:

"I'll be going back in the first day of pre-season working my socks off to get in that starting line-up because it's something I've always wanted. I'm so close now [to being number one] so I'm not going to give up. I'm going to put the pressure on. I respect David [De Gea]. He’s been a phenomenal servant for the football club and if not one of the best in the recent years. It's down to me. I know what challenges are going to be ahead. I’m well up for it."

Henderson is simply too good a goalkeeper to be wasting away on the bench and there may be a point in the upcoming season where Solskjaer's loyalty towards De Gea is seriously questioned.

It's a different story being the starting goalkeeper for United than Sheffield United though, so being a back-up should help with the transition.

One thing is for certain, Solskjaer currently has two excellent options in between the sticks at his disposal, three if you count the ever-reliable Sergio Romero.

Whilst Henderson will be acting as the cup 'keeper, there will be little room for error on De Gea's behalf with the young Englishman breathing right down his neck.

