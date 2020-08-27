SI.com
Dean Henderson ready to fight for game time after penning new Manchester United contract

Alex Turk

Dean Henderson is eager to feature as much as possible after signing a new long-term contract at Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract extension, with the option of a further year, and is thought to be earning £120,000-a-week.

He's expected to stay at Old Trafford this season following two successful years on loan at Sheffield United, where he'll battle his eventual predecessor David de Gea for the number one shirt.

Speaking to the official club website, Henderson explained his aims to feature as much as possible now he's at United to stay:

“The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group. The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper. I’ll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club."

It's unlikely Henderson will be straight in over De Gea at United, but if he's staying around you'd expect him to replace Sergio Romero as cup goalkeeper to start with.

He has proven he's capable in the top-flight though, outperforming the Spaniard last term, and will be waiting in the wings if his counterpart endures another tricky patch of form.

There's no doubting that Henderson will take the reins in between the sticks at some point, with De Gea admittedly on a steady decline.

However, it's a gargantuan step up from representing the Blades and he should use the 2020/21 campaign to settle into surroundings he'll become very familiar with.

