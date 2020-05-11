Herrera: Pogba can be world's best midfielder

Ander Herrera has been asked about where he thinks Paul Pogba's future lies - obviously - but he turned it around to hail the Manchester United midfielder.

Pogba has suffered one of the most forgettable seasons of his career to date due to relentless ankle problems seeing him limited to just eight appearances.

Many have been quick to tie that with his apparent desire to leave United, although Herrera was sure to actually say something worthwhile about his former team-mate.

Speaking to ESPN, the 30-year-old suggested that Pogba could become the world's best midfielder if his quality is anything to go by:

"[Pogba] can be the best midfielder in the world. In terms of qualities, he has everything. I have never seen a midfielder who has all the qualities you can have. He can recover a lot of balls, he can head the ball, he can score goals, he can defend, he can attack, he's so strong and tall. It's true that since he came to the club he has some ups and downs, but when he was good, he was really good. Amazing. It was a pleasure to play with him."

I'd have to agree; Pogba has the potential to be considered one of the best in his position once again after a rocky second spell at United.

Whether he can finally shrug off the injury demons and fulfil his promise at Old Trafford remains to be seen, but he certainly has plenty more left in the tank.

With the coronavirus outbreak, we're unlikely to see many marquee deals done in the summer transfer window, which provides reason to believe the Frenchman could very well still be at the club next season.

I can't wait to see him in Red again, especially next to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new midfield man, Bruno Fernandes.

