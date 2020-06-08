Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Herrera recalls man-marking Hazard in Chelsea win

Alex Turk

Ander Herrera has revisited his brilliant performance in the memorable win against Chelsea back in the 2016/17 season.

League leaders Chelsea visited Old Trafford looking to move seven points clear at the summit, whilst Manchester United were battling to keep their top-four hopes alive - and battle they did.

Jose Mourinho gave Herrera the most important role on the day, tasking the tenacious Basque midfielder to man-mark Eden Hazard and make his game as tough as possible.

In true Herrera style, he didn't give the winger breathing space and thwarted the undeniable threat he posed, helping United run out 2-0 winners.

The 30-year-old also chipped in with a goal, but his defensive efforts was the main reason his name was heralded around the stadium at full-time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Herrera explained the brilliant statement he told Jose Mourinho ahead of marking Hazard out of the game:

"I said, ‘Jose, I am ready if you need me to man-mark him, to follow him everywhere. If he wants to go to the bathroom, I will go with him because I want to win the game’."

Herrera's performance that day epitomised the type of squad player he was and why it was treated as such a big blow when he left for nothing last summer.

United could finally be closing in on his replacement though, as a deal to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek appears to be edging closer. 

Catch up with the latest Manchester United news including Donny van de Beek talk in Monday's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marcus Rashford: Black, Successful... A Role Model

Ronaldo Brown takes a deeper look into Marcus Rashford's contributions to the Manchester community as a young, black role model.

Ronaldo Brown

United in for Donny Van De Beek | Manchester United Transfer News | 08/06/20

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has seemed destined for Real Madrid in recent months, but what if a move to Manchester United was very much still on the cards. INLINETwitter

Mitul Mistry

United change transfer plans after Ighalo extension

Manchester United have reportedly changed their transfer plans ahead of this summer after extending Odion Ighalo's loan.

Alex Turk

United hijack Real's move for Donny van de Beek

Manchester United have reportedly hijacked Real Madrid's move for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek and negotiations are underway.

Alex Turk

United take part in inter-squad friendly at Old Trafford

Manchester United have upped their preparations for a return to action with an inter-squad friendly behind closed doors at Old Trafford today.

Alex Turk

Dion McGhee reveals brilliant youth photo with some familiar faces

Dion McGhee has revealed a brilliant youth photo with some familiar faces, including Mason Greenwood.

David Pritt

Solskjaer ready to utilise squad during busy schedule

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained how he's ready to utilise his full squad until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer explains United mentality ahead of return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained the mentality amongst his Manchester United squad ahead of a return later this month.

Alex Turk

United's top-four hopes boosted by interesting stat

Manchester United's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League this season may be boosted by a very interesting stat.

Alex Turk

Rashford: United stronger now than before lockdown

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United are stronger now than before lockdown ahead of the season's resumption.

Alex Turk