Herrera recalls man-marking Hazard in Chelsea win

Ander Herrera has revisited his brilliant performance in the memorable win against Chelsea back in the 2016/17 season.

League leaders Chelsea visited Old Trafford looking to move seven points clear at the summit, whilst Manchester United were battling to keep their top-four hopes alive - and battle they did.

Jose Mourinho gave Herrera the most important role on the day, tasking the tenacious Basque midfielder to man-mark Eden Hazard and make his game as tough as possible.

In true Herrera style, he didn't give the winger breathing space and thwarted the undeniable threat he posed, helping United run out 2-0 winners.

The 30-year-old also chipped in with a goal, but his defensive efforts was the main reason his name was heralded around the stadium at full-time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Herrera explained the brilliant statement he told Jose Mourinho ahead of marking Hazard out of the game:

"I said, ‘Jose, I am ready if you need me to man-mark him, to follow him everywhere. If he wants to go to the bathroom, I will go with him because I want to win the game’."

Herrera's performance that day epitomised the type of squad player he was and why it was treated as such a big blow when he left for nothing last summer.

United could finally be closing in on his replacement though, as a deal to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek appears to be edging closer.

