Herrera reiterates why he left United for free

It's been good to hear from Ander Herrera again today, following his exclusive interview with The Athletic where he also discussed *that* performance against Eden Hazard and Chelsea.

After joining Manchester United in a £29million deal from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, Herrera quickly became an important member of Louis van Gaal's plans.

His influence carried over into Jose Mourinho's reign as his relationship with supporters grew to an all-time high, but then the 2019 summer transfer window happened.

United were unable to tie Herrera, an important player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's newly-inherited squad, down to new terms and the Basque star departed on a free transfer.

Herrera hasn't played too much football this season for Paris Saint-Germain and with Ligue 1 now being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, he's had time to speak with the UK media.

Talking to The Athletic, Herrera made sure to reiterate his reasoning for leaving the club on a free transfer:

"It was not about money. It was not about the duration of the contract offer. In my opinion, I waited too long [for an offer] and deserved more attention from the club. I was a player that gave everything."

Many speculated why this was the case; some turned on him for supposedly asking for too much money whilst others were more concerned about the hole he'd leave in the squad.

Herrera's exit was one of the most regrettable in recent times.

He wasn't a top tier player who outshone his team-mates every week, but he knew how to do his job and he did it well.

United clearly missed a player like the 30-year-old in the early stages of this season and are yet to really find a like-for-like replacement.

Catch up with the latest Manchester United news including Donny van de Beek talk in Monday's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock: