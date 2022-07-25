Skip to main content

How Does Steve McClaren Contribute to Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Set-Up?

The experienced coach has been proving to be an invaluable asset in training sessions and non-football activities.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
ten hag bangkok

Although eyebrows were raised when Erik ten Hag enlisted his former FC Twente boss as Manchester United assistant manager, Steve McClaren is already proving to be an astute signing.

McClaren is well aware of the demands, size, and history of United having won the treble as part of Sir Alex Ferguson's staff in 1999. 

His extensive coaching experience in both English and Dutch football, along with his distinctively personable character, has already been proving effective for ten Hag and the first-team squad.

Laurie Whitewell and Andy Mitten of The Athletic have offered extensive insight into the coach's role during United's pre-season tour, 

'McClaren offers knowledge. It has been noticeable how much he has Ten Hag’s ear and he provides good communication across all the backroom teams.

Despite his 27 years of coaching, he takes his lead from the manager and has given energy to overseeing the fringe group.'

Erik Ten Hag

The Manchester Evening News also spotted McClaren's engagement and guidance during training drills,

'During one game that involved three teams on the same pitch, McClaren was demanding a new ball was fed into the session every time one went dead. He wanted the tempo kept high.

In that game the senior players were dominating, so Ten Hag and McClaren called in the other two teams and offered some more precision instructions.

That team almost scored straight away and McClaren was jumping up and down on the touchline delighted at the shift in the game.'

training

What is clear from these quotes is that ten Hag has been entrusting McClaren with managerial advice and coaching responsibility.

Having highlighted his usefulness on the training ground, Whitwell and Mitten provided examples of his off-field presence, 'McClaren knows how little touches can have a big impact on tours. 

After the session at the WACA, he went over to the crowd to sign autographs and pose for pictures to replace players who were needed for a children’s penalty shootout on the pitch.

McClaren held the fort with the fans and encouraged Ten Hag to join him, which he did heartily.'

The Englishman's coaching experience, warmly enthusiastic personality, and relationship with both ten Hag and Manchester United could all be vital tools for the cultural and footballing reset at Old Trafford.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ten hag bangkok
News

How Does Steve McClaren Contribute to Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Set-Up?

By Seth Dooley1 minute ago
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Reprimands Manchester United Player During Pre-Season

By Seth Dooley48 minutes ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: What Atletico Madrid Need To Do To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United

By Rhys James2 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
News

Erik Ten Hag's Plans For Manchester United's Games Against Atletico Madrid And Rayo Vallecano Revealed

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Dumfries
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Claimed To Be Leading The Race For The Signature Of Right-Back Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Marcus Rashford goal Palace
Quotes

Marcus Rashford Discusses His Manchester United Career and Erik Ten Hag

By Seth Dooley14 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Unsure If Cristiano Will Return To The Club

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Manager Asks Manchester United Target Now Open To Accept A Pay Cut In Order To Stay At Current Club

By Soumyajit Roy16 hours ago