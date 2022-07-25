How Does Steve McClaren Contribute to Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Set-Up?

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Although eyebrows were raised when Erik ten Hag enlisted his former FC Twente boss as Manchester United assistant manager, Steve McClaren is already proving to be an astute signing.

McClaren is well aware of the demands, size, and history of United having won the treble as part of Sir Alex Ferguson's staff in 1999.

His extensive coaching experience in both English and Dutch football, along with his distinctively personable character, has already been proving effective for ten Hag and the first-team squad.

Laurie Whitewell and Andy Mitten of The Athletic have offered extensive insight into the coach's role during United's pre-season tour,

'McClaren offers knowledge. It has been noticeable how much he has Ten Hag’s ear and he provides good communication across all the backroom teams.

Despite his 27 years of coaching, he takes his lead from the manager and has given energy to overseeing the fringe group.'

The Manchester Evening News also spotted McClaren's engagement and guidance during training drills,

'During one game that involved three teams on the same pitch, McClaren was demanding a new ball was fed into the session every time one went dead. He wanted the tempo kept high.

In that game the senior players were dominating, so Ten Hag and McClaren called in the other two teams and offered some more precision instructions.

That team almost scored straight away and McClaren was jumping up and down on the touchline delighted at the shift in the game.'

What is clear from these quotes is that ten Hag has been entrusting McClaren with managerial advice and coaching responsibility.

Having highlighted his usefulness on the training ground, Whitwell and Mitten provided examples of his off-field presence, 'McClaren knows how little touches can have a big impact on tours.

After the session at the WACA, he went over to the crowd to sign autographs and pose for pictures to replace players who were needed for a children’s penalty shootout on the pitch.

McClaren held the fort with the fans and encouraged Ten Hag to join him, which he did heartily.'

The Englishman's coaching experience, warmly enthusiastic personality, and relationship with both ten Hag and Manchester United could all be vital tools for the cultural and footballing reset at Old Trafford.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon