How has COVID-19 affected United?

So, it was finally made official today. All football around Europe's biggest leagues has been suspended amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the news overnight that Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi have contracted the virus, the Premier League finally confirmed their stance this morning.

In an official statement, the Premier League announced they have united with the FA, EFL and WSL in their decision:

"Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19. In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

They have stated that the Premier League should hopefully return on the weekend of April 4, in three weeks' time.

UEFA also confirmed today that all competition, including the Europa League, has been suspended until further notice:

"In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed. This includes the remaining UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on March 17 and 18, 2020; all UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on 19 March 2020; all UEFA Youth League, quarterfinal matches scheduled on March 17 and 18, 2020."

With that being said, it's completely up in the air when Manchester United will take to the field again, so what exactly is being missed?

United are set to miss notable fixtures, with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday now postponed to start things off.

Then there's obviously the Europa League Round of 16, second leg at Old Trafford, albeit that's now set to be a rubber match after Thursday's 5-0 win at LASK Linz.

United's scheduled FA Cup Quarter-Final against Norwich City at the end of the month also won't go ahead.

So all in all, the Reds will only be having to reschedule three games during the break, with a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion set to be the first game back on Saturday 4 April.

Although it's the sensible thing to do and is a far better alternative to playing behind closed doors, it'll be interesting to see how United react to it.

The club is on an absolute roll at the moment, going unbeaten in our last 11 games, winning 9 of them, keeping nine cleans, conceding just 2 goals.

You'd hope the break doesn't put a spanner in the works in terms of United's form, especially at such an important time in the season.