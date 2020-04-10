Stretford Paddock
How Wan-Bissaka's attacking game has developed at United

Alex Turk

Since the start of the season, Manchester United fans have been blown away by the defensive tenacity and class Aaron Wan-Bissaka has brought to Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka's astonishing acumen for such a young full-back saw United splash £50million to lure him from Crystal Palace last summer and he's developed further this term.

Although he's caught the eyes of many, one of his main criticisms throughout the current campaign has been his ability, or lack of, to get forward with the ball.

Marauding full-backs are seemingly a crucial feature of the style of play Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to bring upon United.

Despite growing up playing as a winger in South London, early signs signified a slight lack of confidence going forward to provide added width in attack.

However, research has found statistics that suggest the 22-year-old has significantly improved his quality further up the pitch as the season has developed.

Since December 26, Wan-Bissaka has met a United man with 3.5 of his crosses per 90 minutes, in comparison to the 2.5 he was achieving before that cut-off date.

His creative improvement has strayed further though, as he's created 1.2 chances p90 and 0.3 big chances p90 since Boxing Day, an increase from the 0.5 and 0.0 respectively he was achieving beforehand.

There is also clear reason to suggest he's grown in confidence on the ball and taking it down the flank too.

Wan-Bissaka has attempted 3.3 dribbles p90 since December 26, up from the 2.4 he was attempting p90 in the earlier stages of the season.

In terms of dribbles completed, 'The Spider' has successfully beaten his man 2.0 times p90 since the cut-off, in comparison to his total of 1.4 prior.

I think the England Under-21 international's ceiling remains high and many would argue he's one of the best in Europe in terms of one-on-one defensive duels.

If his attacking threat can continue to rise though, United should have an absolute all-round superstar in the making.

