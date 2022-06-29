Skip to main content
'I Think He Would Go' - Ex-Premier League Star On Christian Eriksen To Manchester United

An ex-Premier League star has said that he believes Christian Eriksen could well choose to move to Manchester United this summer, saying "I think he would go".

The midfielder is available on a free transfer after his short term contract with Brentford, and now reportedly has a choice between returning there or joining The Red Devils.

Glen Johnson, who played for Premier League teams such as Chelsea and West Ham during his career, gave his opinion on the situation.

He spoke to GGRecon: “There are different questions. I think it’s all about Eriksen, how he feels, what he wants to do in life now. He just needs to be happy. Does he need the pressure of Manchester United? I’m not so sure."

christian eriksen

“Let’s just say Eriksen’s 100% fit and well: I think he would go to Manchester United because he’d have the energy to put up with the pressure."

With the arrival of new boss Erik Ten Hag at United, many fans are excited about the new project, despite the clubs recent failures.

"It’s a fantastic football club and you’re going to play with some world class players. As long as he’s strong enough to do it, then I think he’d pick that. The only question is is where his head’s at and what he wants out of it."

He finished: “In terms of being a player, he’s one of the best midfielders the Premier League has ever seen. But if any of us had been through what he has been through, if that’s me then I’m thinking ‘sod it, I’m just going to enjoy the rest of my life and chill out.’” 

