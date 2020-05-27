Ighalo Could Stay Because of New Chinese Precautions | Bellingham to Reject United - Sportbild | Paper Talk | Manchester United News | 27/05/20

Jude Bellingham reportedly chooses Borussia Dortmund as his next club over Manchester United. And, a new leak shows a brand new 2021 home kit! No more bus seat pattern!

Ighalo Could Stay Because of New Chinese Precautions

Reported by Jonathan White in English from The South China Morning Post; Football reporter Miao Yuan of the Sike football app reported that those foreign Chinese Super League players and coaches currently outside China may not be able to return until October. List of those still overseas includes Odion Ighalo and Rafa Benitez.



Bellingham to Reject United - Sportbild

Brimingham City starlet and Man Utd target Jude Bellingham has an agreement in place to join Borussia Dortmund, according to reports in Germany.

The 16-year-old has become one of European football’s most sought-after young talents after a stunning breakthrough season in the Championship.

Bellingham has chipped in with four goals and three assists this term and his performances have led to serious interest from the likes of Man Utd and Dortmund.

Reports previously indicated that the youngster has been shown around United’s Carrington training complex by Sir Alex Ferguson with the Red Devils prepared to offer him a first-team role next season.

However, German publication SportBild (via Sport Witness) claims that ‘with Bellingham everything is clear’ and that Dortmund have an agreement in place to sign the youngster.

United ditch 'bus seat' design as 20/21 shirts are leaked

Manchester United's home and away shirts for the 2020/21 have seemingly emerged online again, but this time presenting completely new designs.

Take a look at United's new shirts here:

Those leaks have been backed up by the ever-reliable Footy Headlines, citing United Retro, who have looked at each shirt in detail. Read the full article here.

