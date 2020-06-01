Stretford Paddock
Ighalo Stays! | Manchester United Transfer News | 01/06/20

Mitul Mistry

Today we look at the incredible last-minute Ighalo extension deal as well as Chris Smalling looking likely to leave Old Trafford for longer

United confirm Ighalo loan extension

Manchester United have confirmed that a deal has been agreed with Shanghai Shenhua to extend Odion Ighalo's loan stay.

The 30-year-old's initial contract was due to expire on 31 May, which would've seen him miss the remainder of the season and head back to China.

That deal would've seen him play out the rest of the 2019/20 campaign at United, but the coronavirus outbreak has caused severe delays ahead of the restart later this month.

Ighalo has put pen to paper on new terms in Manchester though and will be at the club until 31 January at the earliest, giving him a great opportunity to build on his impressive start.

What a way to start June, ey Reds? Read the full article here

United agree to let Smalling stay at Roma

Like most loan deals similar to our cult hero Odion Ighalo, Smalling's was set to expire at the end of June and due to the break-in football as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the season will roll on past that date.

It's looking like United are happy for Smalling to remain in Italy for the time being though if the national press is anything to go by.

According to the latest edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, in Sport Witness, the Reds have 'basically agreed' to let Smalling stay at Roma until the end of the season. Read the full article here

Joe is here for the Paper Talk as reports emerge that a loan extension has been agreed for Odion Ighalo at Manchester United until January 2021! 

Alex Turk

Alex Turk

