Impressive stat highlights Bruno Fernandes' Premier League impact

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes' impact continued to be felt against Brighton & Hove Albion last night, as Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 win at the AMEX Stadium.

The Portuguese playmaker scored two more goals as United moved two points within the top four and extended their unbeaten run to 15 games.

Following full-time, an impressive statistic emerged online that truly indicates how big an impact Fernandes has had on the Premier League since his arrival.

Since the start of February, no other Premier League player has been directly involved in more goals than the 25-year-old.

Fernandes has scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists in the league, with only United team-mate Anthony Martial scoring more times than him in that period (6).

He leads with 8 goal contributions, whilst Martial is joined by Mohamed Salah in joint-second with 6 each.

Nicolas Pepe, Danny Ings and Sadio Mane all follow with 5, and the former is the only player to match Fernandes' assist output (3).

He has completely changed how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are playing and you can just see that there's newfound confidence there whenever he's on the pitch.

With Paul Pogba now regularly starting too, the Reds are a force to be reckoned with and could genuinely be two or three class signings away from becoming challengers again.

Fernandes will now have a well-earned rest ahead of Saturday's important game against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Be sure to watch an in-depth discussion about the Brighton win over on Stretford Paddock with the Match Review:

