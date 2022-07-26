Skip to main content

Incredible Christian Eriksen Stat Revealed As His Manchester United Transfer Is Completed

An incredible stat from Christian Eriksen has been revealed, on the day of his official Manchester United unveiling.

The Denmark international has signed a three-year deal with The Red Devils, with a contract running until June 2025. He has been the cause of a lot of excitement from fans of the club, so far.

He spent the second half of last season impressing with Brentford, where he made a fantastic return to football following his cardiac arrest suffered at the Euros last summer. 

One particularly impressive stat regarding the playmaker is his record in the Premier League when it comes to set-pieces. According to Statman Dave, since he moved to Spurs in 2013, Eriksen has made more assists from set-pieces (26) than any other play in the league. 

This is not the only impressive stat, though, and set-pieces are only one of his many strengths. At Brentford in 21/22, he started a total of 10 games - of which his team won all 10. He scored one goal and made four assists in this time.

Across his 226 appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League, the 31-year-old scored 51 goals and provided a further 67 assists.

Mainly a midfielder, Eriksen can also play anywhere across the forward line.

