Report: Injury Updates Ahead Of Final Fixtures By Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United Interim manager Ralf Rangnick provided an injury update on some players before the last two games that are left to play this season.

During the last weeks, the Red Devils have been through a crisis, having barely enough players fit to participate in the matches, which didn't help the team very much.

Captain Harry Maguire, who has been out since the away defeat against Liverpool, appears to be done for what's left of the season. There are little chances for the number 5 to come back.

IMAGO / PA Images

Rangnick told the BBC: "Harry Maguire might be available again. We have to wait and see if he can train the day after tomorrow (Wednesday)."

The defender has been suffering from a knee niggle, Bruno Fernandes taking the armband in his absence.

The Old Trafford side have also been without forward Jadon Sancho for the last few matches as the 22-year-old looked to be comfortable into the Manchester United shirt.

"If (Sancho manages to return) then maybe in the last game," admitted Rangnick. "I was in contact with him this afternoon. He was in hospital until this morning so he only returned back home today. He still doesn't feel well so, for sure, not (for Brighton)."

IMAGO / News Images

Now Maguire and Sancho will miss the last two fixtures. Nonetheless, United have a great pool of young talented players to replace them.

The best candidate appears to be Alejandro Garnacho, who would feel comfortable playing Sancho's position in the attack, following his brief debut at Old Trafford against Chelsea.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon