Injury Updates: Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Teden Mengi Returns to Carrington for Training

Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Teden Mengi returned from injuries to take part in the training schedule ahead of the Red Devils' game against Brighton.

Fred was also part of the joint first-team training session. The Brazilian is looking fit as Ralf Rangnick's men prepare themselves to face the Seagulls in the penultimate game of this season.

Graham Potter's Brighton are tough opposition and the Red Devils will need to release their strongest 11 to battle against a decent midfield within the Premier League. 

Teden Mengi had been recovering from a long-term muscle injury and his recovery seems to be showing positive signs on the training ground. Harry Maguire suffered a knee injury, meaning he missed the last two home games against top-four rivals Chelsea and a good Brentford side. 

Bruno Fernandes was given the captaincy armband when the English center-back was sidelined recently through an injury. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's injury is still unknown although his presence was seen during the warmups in Wednesday's session.

Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, and Jadon Sancho remain on the sidelines, with the German manager suggesting that they may not feature again this season. More youngsters may get opportunities in the final few games.

Alejandro Garnacho, Alvaro Fernandez, and Hannibal were also part of the training session after impressive spells in the academy. 

Manchester United will look to end the campaign on a high this week by winning both Brighton and Crystal Palace after convincingly beating Brentford by three goals from Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Raphael Varane.

