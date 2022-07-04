Full List Of International Players That Returned To Manchester United Training On Monday | Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, No Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have had their international players return to training on Monday, these included players that spent the back end of the 21/22 season playing in international fixtures for their country.

United have already been training for around one week since preparation for the new campaign got underway however a host of major names only returned to training on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is understood to have not returned to pre season training on Monday following reports that he would like to leave United however the club would like him to stay for the second season of his deal and expect him to travel on the clubs pre season tour.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Despite Ronaldo not arriving at training ahead of the pre season tour, a number of top profile United stars returned to Carrington on Monday to have their first training session with Erik Ten Hag.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are amongst a range of names that reported for training on Monday morning.

Below you can find a full list of names that reported to training, reported by Manchester Evening News;

“Scott McTominay, James Garner, Fred, Alex Telles, Hannibal Mejbri, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot. Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Facundo Pellistri, Eric Bailly and Anthony Elanga.”

