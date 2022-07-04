Skip to main content

Full List Of International Players That Returned To Manchester United Training On Monday | Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, No Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have had their international players return to training on Monday, these included players that spent the back end of the 21/22 season playing in international fixtures for their country.

United have already been training for around one week since preparation for the new campaign got underway however a host of major names only returned to training on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is understood to have not returned to pre season training on Monday following reports that he would like to leave United however the club would like him to stay for the second season of his deal and expect him to travel on the clubs pre season tour. 

Ronaldo

Despite Ronaldo not arriving at training ahead of the pre season tour, a number of top profile United stars returned to Carrington on Monday to have their first training session with Erik Ten Hag.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are amongst a range of names that reported for training on Monday morning. 

Below you can find a full list of names that reported to training, reported by Manchester Evening News;

“Scott McTominay, James Garner, Fred, Alex Telles, Hannibal Mejbri, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot. Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Facundo Pellistri, Eric Bailly and Anthony Elanga.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

bruno scott
News

Full List Of International Players That Returned To Manchester United Training On Monday | Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, No Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallacejust now
ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Not Returned To Manchester United Training

By Alex Wallace25 minutes ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Want To Sign Lisandro Martinez By Friday As Club Delegation Meets With Ajax Officials

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Napoli Rule Out Move For Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Ajax Could Accept €60million For Manchester United Target Antony

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
tyrell malacia
News

Fabrizio Romano: Tyrell Malacia To Manchester United Is A Done Deal

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Working To Sign Antony And Arnaut Danjuma

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Erik Ten Hag Will Hold Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo In Manchester United Training On Monday

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago