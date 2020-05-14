Is a Loan a Viable Option for Sancho? - Transfer Talk - 14/05/20

This morning as Dortmund COO Carsten Cramer speak out about a potential increased number of loans due to coronavirus, would a potential loan deal for Jadon Sancho make sense for Man United?

Sancho Loan?

Quotes coming from Simon Stone of the BBC. "We are relieved football is coming back," Carsten Cramer told BBC Sport.

"The moment they say 'Dortmund, you have too many positive tests' we have to make a decision. Right now we have always had negative tests."

Simon Stone reported "Dortmund expect transfer fees to go down, more players to move on loan + decisions to be taken later in the reduced transfer window. And, from COO Carsten Cramer: "We want to keep our players at Dortmund for as long as poss. The fewer clubs interested in Jadon, the less we would complain"

"Dortmund estimate they will lose 3m Euros per game by playing matches behind closed doors. COO Carsten Cramer says the decision to restart league is driven by money (industry employs 60,000 people)."If we will fail, we know this will have a negative impact on other leagues as well."

United target Celtic youngster

Reported in The Glasgow Times, Celtic fear losing yet another of their talented teens - with Manchester United and Leicester City among that monitoring academy starlet Daniel Kelly.

Herald and Times Sport now understands Celtic are desperate to keep hold of the player and have offered him terms on his first pre-professional contract, but big-hitters Manchester United have had him watched.

Joe is here for the Paper Talk this morning as Dortmund COO Carsten Cramer speak out about a potential increased number of loans due to coronavirus, would a potential loan deal for Jadon Sancho make sense for Man United?