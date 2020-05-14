Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Is a Loan a Viable Option for Sancho? - Transfer Talk - 14/05/20

Mitul Mistry

This morning as Dortmund COO Carsten Cramer speak out about a potential increased number of loans due to coronavirus, would a potential loan deal for Jadon Sancho make sense for Man United?

Sancho Loan?

Quotes coming from Simon Stone of the BBC. "We are relieved football is coming back," Carsten Cramer told BBC Sport.

"The moment they say 'Dortmund, you have too many positive tests' we have to make a decision. Right now we have always had negative tests."

Simon Stone reported "Dortmund expect transfer fees to go down, more players to move on loan + decisions to be taken later in the reduced transfer window. And, from COO Carsten Cramer: "We want to keep our players at Dortmund for as long as poss. The fewer clubs interested in Jadon, the less we would complain"

"Dortmund estimate they will lose 3m Euros per game by playing matches behind closed doors. COO Carsten Cramer says the decision to restart league is driven by money (industry employs 60,000 people)."If we will fail, we know this will have a negative impact on other leagues as well."

United target Celtic youngster

Reported in The Glasgow Times, Celtic fear losing yet another of their talented teens - with Manchester United and Leicester City among that monitoring academy starlet Daniel Kelly. 

Herald and Times Sport now understands Celtic are desperate to keep hold of the player and have offered him terms on his first pre-professional contract, but big-hitters Manchester United have had him watched.

Joe is here for the Paper Talk this morning as Dortmund COO Carsten Cramer speak out about a potential increased number of loans due to coronavirus, would a potential loan deal for Jadon Sancho make sense for Man United?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'He's got eyes in the back of his head': James names United's most gifted player

Dan James has revealed who he believes is the most technically gifted player at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Why United fans should remain positive ahead of losing Angel Gomes

With Angel Gomes reportedly nearing a move to Chelsea, Alex Turk explains why it isn't the end of the world for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Angel Gomes to Chelsea? & Bellingham to be offered First Team Spot? - Transfer Rumor Round-up - 13/05/20

This morning as we look at the news that United youngster Angel Gomes is reportedly close to sealing a move to Chelsea at the end of the season after failing in contract negotiations with United.

Mitul Mistry

Man United on the Verge of Signing Saul & Dembele? - Transfer Talk - 12/05/20

In the Paper Talk, this morning reports emerging that United are "closing in on" a £60 million move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and on the verge of signing Athletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Mitul Mistry

Pjanic 'refused' United move amid Barcelona interest

Miralem Pjanic has reportedly refused a move to Manchester United in favour of La Liga champions Barcelona.

Alex Turk

United increasingly confident of sealing Dembele deal

Manchester United are reportedly growing increasingly confident of securing a deal for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Alex Turk

Giggs' Recommends Rodon Signing! | Transfer News | 11/05/20

Today we look at United's approach for Swansea centre back Joe Rodon after high praise from Wales manager Ryan Giggs, Ole open to selling 3 defenders and Government giving the football the green light to start again in June

Mitul Mistry

Herrera: Pogba can be world's best midfielder

Ander Herrera has claimed that Paul Pogba can become the best midfielder in the world amid speculation about his future.

Alex Turk

Maguire: Rashford most talented I've played with

Harry Maguire has revealed he believes Marcus Rashford is the most talented player he's ever played with.

Alex Turk

Government to give go-ahead for June return

The UK Government is set to give the green light for the Premier League to return on the weekend of June 12.

Alex Turk