Skip to main content
IShowSpeed Travels To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Manchester United v Aston Villa

IMAGO / Sportimage

IShowSpeed Travels To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Manchester United v Aston Villa

YouTuber IShowSpeed is famous for his references about Cristiano Ronaldo but won’t get to meet his footballing idol.

IShowSpeed is a YouTuber who has arisen to fame in the footballing community all over the world. His love and idolisation of Cristiano Ronaldo has been a huge reason for his rise to fame.

Speed has famously referenced Ronaldo’s ‘sui’ celebration online across his platforms. The young YouTuber has made the journey from America to Old Trafford tonight to watch Manchester United.

Of course Speed will be there to watch United, the side he claims to support online. However, the main reason that Speed will have traveled will have been to possibly meet Ronaldo.

The team was announced by United ahead of tonights game and to Speeds disappointment, Ronaldo didn’t even make the squad. Ronaldo was ruled out of United’s game against Villa through illness.

Speed took to Twitter to voice his disappointment about not getting to see his idol in action, he said; “i’m crying right now i flew all the way to manchester to see ronaldo and he not playing.”

However, the YouTube did make a short cameo on Sky Sports when they talked about his journey to the game. Also referencing the point that Ronaldo would not be playing in the game. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Manchester City Premier League
News

IShowSpeed Travels To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Manchester United v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Play v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United v Aston Villa Carabao Cup Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace
Carabao Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Aston Villa Carabao Cup TV Channels & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Aston Villa Carabao Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Gareth Southgate Hints Harry Maguire Will Start For England At World Cup

By Rhys James
Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
News

Fred To Be Offered New Manchester United Contract

By Alex Wallace
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Jadon Sancho Could Be 'Worst Buy Ever'

By Rhys James