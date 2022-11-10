IShowSpeed Travels To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Manchester United v Aston Villa

IShowSpeed is a YouTuber who has arisen to fame in the footballing community all over the world. His love and idolisation of Cristiano Ronaldo has been a huge reason for his rise to fame.

Speed has famously referenced Ronaldo’s ‘sui’ celebration online across his platforms. The young YouTuber has made the journey from America to Old Trafford tonight to watch Manchester United.

Of course Speed will be there to watch United, the side he claims to support online. However, the main reason that Speed will have traveled will have been to possibly meet Ronaldo.

The team was announced by United ahead of tonights game and to Speeds disappointment, Ronaldo didn’t even make the squad. Ronaldo was ruled out of United’s game against Villa through illness.

Speed took to Twitter to voice his disappointment about not getting to see his idol in action, he said; “i’m crying right now i flew all the way to manchester to see ronaldo and he not playing.”

However, the YouTube did make a short cameo on Sky Sports when they talked about his journey to the game. Also referencing the point that Ronaldo would not be playing in the game.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon