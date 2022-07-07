'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing Manchester United Hope Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks

One thing that Manchester United hope could change Cristiano Ronaldo's mind about leaving the club has been revealed, according to a reliable journalist.

Initially, the superstar striker was expected to stay at Old Trafford this summer, but reports state that he has aired his unhappiness and wants to leave to due to concerns around the club's ambition and lack of Champions League football.

The new boss Erik Ten Hag has has made a good first impression on players since the start of pre season, and The Red Devils are allegedly hoping that he may have the same affect on their main man.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has spoken about the situation regarding the 37 year old on the Talk Of The Devils podcast: "Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't talked to Erik ten Hag yet. This is a crucial element to it. It's someone else who's communicated (That he wants to leave the club). United are kind of thinking that maybe talks with Ten Hag could turn things around."

At the moment, the only other recognised striker in the squad is Anthony Martial, who has not enjoyed good form since the 19/20 season. So, it would seem like United want to keep hold of Ronaldo for at least one more year.

The five time Champions League winner played 38 games in all competitions for the team last season, scoring 24 goals and making 3 assists.

