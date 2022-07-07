Skip to main content

'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing Manchester United Hope Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks

One thing that Manchester United hope could change Cristiano Ronaldo's mind about leaving the club has been revealed, according to a reliable journalist.

Initially, the superstar striker was expected to stay at Old Trafford this summer, but reports state that he has aired his unhappiness  and wants to leave to due to concerns around the club's ambition and lack of Champions League football.

The new boss Erik Ten Hag has has made a good first impression on players since the start of pre season, and The Red Devils are allegedly hoping that he may have the same affect on their main man.

ronaldo arriving

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has spoken about the situation regarding the 37 year old on the Talk Of The Devils podcast"Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't talked to Erik ten Hag yet. This is a crucial element to it. It's someone else who's communicated (That he wants to leave the club). United are kind of thinking that maybe talks with Ten Hag could turn things around."

At the moment, the only other recognised striker in the squad is Anthony Martial, who has not enjoyed good form since the 19/20 season. So, it would seem like United want to keep hold of Ronaldo for at least one more year.

The five time Champions League winner played 38 games in all competitions for the team last season, scoring 24 goals and making 3 assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ronaldo arriving
News

'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing Manchester United Hope Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks

By Rhys James17 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Willing To Give Up As The Best Paid In The Premier League

By Saul Escudero43 seconds ago
De Jong
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong’s Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace26 minutes ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Travel To Bangkok For Manchester United Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallace36 minutes ago
old trafford fans
News

Study Finds Manchester United Fans Were The Most Stressed in 2021/22 Football Season

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Lisandro Martinez To Manchester United To Be Completed In The Coming Hours

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Preparing £14million Bid For Manchester United Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Manchester United Players Will Be Exiled From First Team Squad If Found Leaking Information To The Media | New Erik Ten Hag Rules

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago