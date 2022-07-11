Skip to main content

Watch: Jadon Sancho And Marcus Rashford Link Up To Score Great Goal In Pre-Season Training

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are two players in particular that will be looking to prove their worth to new manager, Erik Ten Hag next season as the two English internationals look to establish themselves in the first team.

Sancho arrived from Borussia Dortmund last summer and had a slow start to life at Old Trafford as he took time to adjust to the difference in the Premier League.

However by the end of the campaign, Sancho was showing his worth, scoring goals and getting assists as well as showing off some of his flair in front of the United faithful.

Rashford also faced a poor and heavily criticised campaign in 21/22, struggling to be at the top of his game as well as losing his spot in the first team on many occasions. 

Sancho

However the pair share a great off the pitch relationship and will be looking to bring that relationship onto the pitch in Ten Hag’s new look 11 next season 

A new video has surfaced online from Bangkok in Thailand which shows Sancho and Rashford linking up in training to score a well taken goal.

You can watch the clip below;

The clip shows Sancho playing on the right hand side as he puts a pin pointed cross into the box as Rashford gets up to meet it, converting a great goal.

United fans will hope that this is a sign of things to come. 

