Jadon Sancho Getting Closer To Manchester United Return

Jadon Sancho has spent a while out of Manchester United action following a number of personal issues the player was dealing with. Erik Ten Hag handled the players situation well and has allowed him time to prepare for his return.

Sancho went to the Netherlands to train with coaches ahead of his return and has spent time training alone. However, the Englishman returned to Manchester recently and has been following an individual training plan at the Carrington training ground.

According to a new report, Sancho is closing in on his return to the first team setup ahead of his time away. The Englishman is said to have returned to tactical analysis alongside his teammates.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to the report from well known United outlet the UnitedMuppetiers, they report that "Sancho has been participating in tactical analysis with the team and is due to return to a team training session."

It's a huge positive from a personal and footballing perspective. Sancho is a talented player and still has a lot to unlock at United and will hopefully thrive under Erik Ten Hag.

The winger could be another player to thrive under the Dutchman, just as we have seen with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Fred. Sancho has a lot of potential and his best days at United hopefully lie ahead.

