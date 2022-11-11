Jadon Sancho Has Question Marks Over His Manchester United Future

Manchester United are now said to have question marks over the future of winger Jadon Sancho. The Englishman completed a sensational move to United from Borussia Dortmund for a huge fee just some transfer windows ago.

United fought and fought hard to sign Sancho from Dortmund over a number of windows. The Red Devils were keen for some time to sign the former Manchester City youth talent.

Sancho had a slow start to life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford and struggled to show his worth early on. As time passed and having now played under Ralf Rangnick and Erik Ten Hag there hasn’t been too much of a difference.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The winger has struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League, a football division so different from that of the Bundesliga. Sancho has been a slightly underwhelming signing following the major hype built up over him.

There is still time for Sancho to prove his worth, with his age he still has that time to go and show that he can play and make an impact at United. However, time may be running out.

According to a new report from journalist Jacque Talbot, United have question marks over his future. He reports;

“Jadon Sancho has question marks over him, too. He is a player who shows glimpses and then seems to buckle when the going gets tough. They want to keep him given his age but he needs to give more.”

