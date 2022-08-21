Skip to main content

James Garner Surprised That Manchester United Are Willing To Sell Him This Summer

Manchester United young midfielder James Garner has reportedly been left surprised that United are willing to sell him following successful loan spells at Nottingham Forest in past seasons, claims a new report. 

Garner was heavily praised for his performances and development during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the Championship, especially during his promotion season in the last campaign. 

The midfielder has reportedly been told he can leave United this summer as the club look to move him on, on a permanent basis to free up funds for the transfer window. 

The decision by United is one that has not gone down well with supporters and has reportedly left the player himself ‘surprised’ says a new report. 

Garner plays in a defensive and central midfield position and could be a steady addition to the squad in years to come, however United seem to have other ideas. 

The player could leave the club for a fee of around £15million this summer with a number of Premier League clubs interested in the player. 

According to a new report from Alex Crook of TalkSport;

“James Garner has been 'surprised' Manchester United are willing to let him go 'at all', let alone on a permanent transfer following his loan at Nottingham Forest.”

