'He's got eyes in the back of his head': James names United's most gifted player

Alex Turk

Daniel James has made a lockdown appearance on Soccer AM, revealing who he believes is the most technically gifted player at Manchester United.

James made a monumental step up by arriving from Swansea City for £15million and was suddenly surrounded by top-class players during every-day affairs.

One United star has particularly impressed the 22-year-old winger though, that player being none other than Juan Mata.

Appearing on Soccer AM, James was asked who the most gifted member of the United squad is and replied with a fairly plausible answer:

"I think just from being such an idol from when I was young I’d have to say Juan [is the most technically gifted]. I think what he’s done over his career I’ve always looked up to him as a player and meeting him personally he’s such a nice guy. Ball control, everything is just amazing. He does stuff in training and you’re like “how’s he done that?” He’s got eyes in the back of his head."

Although Mata is now one of the more senior players at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal, his class on and off the pitch hasn't worn thin.

The Spaniard's loveable personality and status as one of United's more creative players has made him a firm fan favourite at Old Trafford.

Although his spell at the club is in its final stages, it's great to hear about the positive impact he's had on those around him.

Check out Stretford Paddock's latest instalment of 'The Debate' below, discussing Angel Gomes' inevitable summer exit:

