Jamie Carragher: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel is 'Exactly What Manchester United Need'

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has spoke about the possibility of Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel joining Manchester United, saying it is "Exactly what they need".

This morning, news broke that owner Roman Abramovich will not be allowed to sell or make money from Chelsea FC.

This has lead to uncertainty around almost everything at the club, including the manager.

Carragher thinks that Manchester United should move for the German.

"No manager wants to be working amid such a background of uncertainty. If he gets the chance to leave for a club of Manchester United's stature, he must take it."

Thomas Tuchel IMAGO / PA Images

"United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves."

"Only clubs of a certain calibre could attract him It would be negligent of United to fail to sound him out. As a coach, he is exactly what they need."

Ralf Rangnick is the current interim manager of The Red Devils. He has worked with Tuchel before and served as a mentor.

"Let’s not forget that his mentor is in temporary charge (Of Manchester United)."

If United are as keen to retain Rangnick’s services in an advisory capacity as they claimed when recruiting him - who will he tell them to call?"

"Yes, it will seem a predatory move - but from United and Tuchel’s perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is."

