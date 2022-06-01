Skip to main content
Jesse Lingard Farewell Message To Manchester United Fans Following Exit From Old Trafford

IMAGO / AFLO

Jesse Lingard has shared through his social media a farewell message to Manchester United and their fans as his exit was confirmed on Wednesday.

The Warrington born was lent to West Ham last year for six months, where the 29-year-old shined and the Red Devils welcomed him back with their arms open.

However, this season he did not meet the expectations of the club leading to an end to his contract with no renewals in mind from the Red Devils.

Lingard

Today, after 22 years in Manchester United Jesse Lingard says goodbye to the club he started his career with.

Lingard said:

Over the last few weeks I’ve been emotional leaving a club that is family.

After 22 years I’ve had so many special memories and moments that I will cherish forever.

I’m a red through and through and @manchesterunited will always remain in my heart.

Thank you to the players I’ve played with over the years I’ve made friends for life and we’ve had a lot of fun along the way.

I want to say a big thank you to the coaches that I have worked under from the age of 9 to present. Each coach has helped me in many different ways and I appreciate the way each coach believed in me and taught me something different .

A massive thank you to all the staff behind the scenes from dinner ladies to the cleaners to the kitmen because everyone has played a role in where I am today.

It’s been emotional but to end on a high which has been your favourite celebration? 🕺🏾

Lots of love jlingz 

