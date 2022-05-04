Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has decided to leave the club this summer even with the new arrival of Erik Ten Hag, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Lingard is set to leave United this summer after spending 20 years at the club having been at United since his younger youth days.

Lingard's contract expires this summer with neither the player or club wanting to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Englishman was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January but was never allowed to leave the club according to reports.

IMAGO / News Images

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, "Jesse Lingard has decided to leave Manchester United since January and his position won’t change. He will now consider many bids. Staying at United was never an option."

Romano continued with, "Lingard wanted to move to Newcastle on January's Deadline Day but it wasn’t possible due to United's decision."

Lingard is now set to assess his options this summer and select where he will play his football from next season.

