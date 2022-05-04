Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jesse Lingard Has Decided to Leave Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has decided to leave the club this summer even with the new arrival of Erik Ten Hag, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Lingard is set to leave United this summer after spending 20 years at the club having been at United since his younger youth days.

Lingard's contract expires this summer with neither the player or club wanting to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Englishman was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January but was never allowed to leave the club according to reports.

Fred and Lingard

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, "Jesse Lingard has decided to leave Manchester United since January and his position won’t change. He will now consider many bids. Staying at United was never an option."

Romano continued with, "Lingard wanted to move to Newcastle on January's Deadline Day but it wasn’t possible due to United's decision."

Lingard is now set to assess his options this summer and select where he will play his football from next season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Lingard
News

Jesse Lingard Has Decided to Leave Manchester United

By Alex Wallace38 seconds ago
imago1010019998h
Transfers

Two Clubs in Advanced Negotiation with Manchester United's Jesse Lingard

By Alan Bince25 minutes ago
rashford
Transfers

Club From London Are Claimed To Be Preparing A Bid For Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford

By Saul Escudero28 minutes ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku Wants to Leave RB Leipzig

By Alex Wallace59 minutes ago
Christoph Baumgartner
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Liverpool Are Keen To Sign Austrian Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner From Hoffenheim

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
imago1011628923h
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag Target Inter's Denzel Dumfries

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Jaap Stam
Quotes

Jaap Stam Highlights 'Learning Curve' For Erik Ten Hag Ahead of Manchester United Move: 'The Premier League is Totally Different'

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Evan Ndicka at Eintracht Frankfurt
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing French Centre-Back Evan Ndicka From Eintracht Frankfurt

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago