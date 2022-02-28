Jesse Lingard Set to Leave Manchester United as a Free Agent This Summer

Jesse Lingard is expected to leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer says transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

Lingard's contract is set to expire this summer and it's understood that the Englishman will not be signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

The 29 year old's future was discussed by Romano on YouTube where he also discussed the future of a number of United players, including Edinson Cavani.

Lingard was set to move to Newcastle United in the January window with an agreement in place but the move broke down as United were reluctant to let the player leave.

The midfielder was said to be left frustrated after not being allowed to leave Old Trafford with the players sight set on regular first team football.

Romano states in a tweet that Lingard "will be respectful and professional until the end of the season - but the plan has not changed".

Lingard has played 12 games for United in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals.

