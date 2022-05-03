Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jesse Lingard's Brother Slams Manchester United Over Farewell Decision

Jesse Lingard's brother has slammed Manchester United over the treatment of the midfielder  and their decision on giving him a send off.

It was the clubs last home game of the season and with the Englishmen's contract due to expire at the end of the campaign, many expected that he would be given one last appearance to say farewell.

Although players in similar situations such as Edinson Cavani, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata got their wish, Lingard did not appear in the game.

His brother posted this on Instagram:

Lingard's brother: "20 years of blood, sweat and tears. Three domestic trophies, three cup final goals, not even a farewell. No wonder it's Conference League next year"

"Attacking players for celebrations when the clubs being sold to the super league ok."

"Class of 92, Busby Babes, you're ran by people who don't even know the offside trap. Classless and the fans need to realise."

He finished: "Been there since nine years of age and didn't even get a send off. Well done bro your family are proud."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jesse Lingard
News

Jesse Lingard's Brother Slams Manchester United Over Farewell Decision

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Lautaro with Inter Milan
Transfers

Manchester United Linked To Argentina Forward Lautaro Martinez From Inter Milan

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
imago1011598322h
News

UEFA Plans to Scrap Coefficient Based Champions League Spots

By Alan Bince2 hours ago
imago1011737286h
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick’s Post Match Thoughts on an Impressive Win

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo versus Brentford
Opinions

Manchester United Striker Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message To Fans On Instagram

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Confirms He Has Not Yet Had Contact With Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James10 hours ago
bruno fernandes
Quotes

Manchester United Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Focused on Trophies Over Goals After Brentford Win

By Rhys James10 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'I'm Not Finished' During Manchester United Lap of Honour at Old Trafford

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago