Jesse Lingard's Brother Slams Manchester United Over Farewell Decision

Jesse Lingard's brother has slammed Manchester United over the treatment of the midfielder and their decision on giving him a send off.

It was the clubs last home game of the season and with the Englishmen's contract due to expire at the end of the campaign, many expected that he would be given one last appearance to say farewell.

Although players in similar situations such as Edinson Cavani, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata got their wish, Lingard did not appear in the game.

His brother posted this on Instagram:

Lingard's brother: "20 years of blood, sweat and tears. Three domestic trophies, three cup final goals, not even a farewell. No wonder it's Conference League next year"

"Attacking players for celebrations when the clubs being sold to the super league ok."

"Class of 92, Busby Babes, you're ran by people who don't even know the offside trap. Classless and the fans need to realise."

He finished: "Been there since nine years of age and didn't even get a send off. Well done bro your family are proud."

