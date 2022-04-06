Skip to main content
Journalist Gives Intriguing Hint About Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United

A journalist has given an interesting update on the situation with Erik Ten Hag potentially moving to Manchester United.

The Ajax manager has been heavily linked with the club since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick will take charge until the summer, when he will take on a consultancy role at the club.

For some background, journalist Pedro Almeida updated via Twitter three days ago: "Talks between Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag for the Dutch being the new coach of English club advanced in last days."

"Nothing will be confirmed until the end of the season, Ajax is fighting for the Dutch title, however the last meetings were very positive."

He has now quoted tweeted that post, using an hour glass emoji.

Naturally, we can assume that this means the talks are still developing well, according to the Portugal based journalist, and that we may see more developments soon.

