Journalist Reveals Two Ajax Stars that Erik Ten Hag Would Target at Manchester United

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan that Erik ten Hag could look to sign Ajax's Jurrien Timber and Antony at Manchester United, with a move to Old Trafford said to be close for the manager.

Various sources have claimed that United are closing in on a deal for the Dutchman, who is expected to be the club's next permanent boss in the upcoming season.

While a host of players have been talked about, Van der Kraan spoke to Sky Sports and he talked about Timber and Antony.

Antony

Van der Kraan told Sky Sports that while Ten Hag would want guarantees around his staff and having a say in the current squad, Timber and Antony could be two targets.

The journalist stated that the Brazilian's valuation would be between €70 million and €90 million, with the Dutch defender being someone that Ten Hag 'would like to take' at Old Trafford.

Timber has been linked with United in recent days even otherwise, with reports in Netherlands talking about Ten Hag's interest in him.

Jurrien Timber of Ajax
