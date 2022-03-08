Juan Mata Picks Dream XI Out of Players He Has Played With - Featuring Only One Current Manchester United Player

Juan Mata has picked his dream line-up out of all the players he has played with - interestingly only featuring one current Manchester United player.

The midfielder has found himself on the fringes at Manchester United this season - with very limited appearances.

However, his career is illustrious - winning 12 trophies so far.

After leaving Real Madrid's youth ranks he played for Valencia from 2007 to 2011, when he moved to Chelsea until 2014, then moved to United. He also had international success with Spain until later in his career where he stopped getting called up.

He played with some fantastic players at both clubs - and his XI showcases that.

Interestingly, his team features six Red Devils players, four Chelsea stars and one Spain winger, in David Villa.

Despite the frequency of stars in the Manchester United team of today, including Cristiano Ronaldo, there is only one current teammate in his line-up - fellow Spaniard David De Gea.

