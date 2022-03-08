Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Juan Mata Picks Dream XI Out of Players He Has Played With - Featuring Only One Current Manchester United Player

Juan Mata has picked his dream line-up out of all the players he has played with - interestingly only featuring one current Manchester United player.

The midfielder has found himself on the fringes at Manchester United this season - with very limited appearances.

However, his career is illustrious - winning 12 trophies so far. 

After leaving Real Madrid's youth ranks he played for Valencia from 2007 to 2011, when he moved to Chelsea until 2014, then moved to United. He also had international success with Spain until later in his career where he stopped getting called up.

He played with some fantastic players at both clubs - and his XI showcases that.

Interestingly, his team features six Red Devils players, four Chelsea stars and one Spain winger, in David Villa.

Despite the frequency of stars in the Manchester United team of today, including Cristiano Ronaldo, there is only one current teammate in his line-up - fellow Spaniard David De Gea.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Juan Mata
News

Juan Mata Picks Dream XI Out of Players He Has Played With - Featuring Only One Current Manchester United Player

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Lewandowski
News

Watch: Robert Lewandowski Scores Stunning Chip Goal to Complete 20 Minute Hattrick Against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace20 minutes ago
imago1010431901h
News

Watch: Robert Lewandowski Goal Puts Bayern Munich Ahead Against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace29 minutes ago
Mauricio Pochettino
Opinions

Steve McManaman on Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United's 'Shambolic' Manager Situation

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Rudiger
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Move For Antonio Rudiger

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
imago1008942602h
News

Manchester United and Other Premier League Clubs Discuss Major NFT Deal

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Believes His Manchester United Players Lack Mental Strength - Except Two First Team Regulars

By Rhys JamesMar 7, 2022
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Leading the Race to Become Manchester United Manager

By Alex WallaceMar 7, 2022