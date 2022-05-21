Juan Mata Talks About Standards At Manchester United

Juan Mata will become a free agent this summer. Manchester United will need to decide the Spaniard's future once Erik ten Hag takes charge on Monday.

The Spanish midfielder might play his last game for the Manchester giants this week. Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace are a tough opposition especially when the Red Devils face various issues ahead of the final Premier League fixture of this season.

Juan Mata made his thoughts clear on what the club have to look forward to under the Ten Hag era with several decisions being placed on a thread.

According to an interview conducted by Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, the Spanish Magician thinks that changes are necessary at the club: "I am not in the position of picking managers. What I do know is that being at Manchester United, this club needs first-class individuals for each department. That is how I understand Manchester United. This club should be top of the class in every department, on pitch or off. That is the only way I see this club competing for the biggest trophies.

"This club should be top of the class in every department, on pitch or off. That is the only way I see this club competing for the biggest trophies. That’s what I hope for in the near future, otherwise, you cannot compete with clubs who are doing very good things with a certain identity and professionalism in the way they make decisions. They are getting the results they deserve because of doing the right things."

With the entry of the Dutch manager from Ajax and changes in the recruitment structure, significant turnovers are expected. The question is whether these turnovers would pay dividends for the club.

