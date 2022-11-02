Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Record Worse Than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s At Manchester United

Last season ex Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked after an abysmal record but it has been revealed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp currently has a worse record this season.

Solskjaer was United's manager from 2019 to 2021 and took the reds to 2 top four finishes in the Premier League, a UEFA Europa League final and a semi final along with reaching the semi finals in the F. A Cup once and the EFL Cup twice.

Klopp's side this season have been nothing short of abysmal and currently has a worse record than Solskjaer did at this stage last season in the Premier League. The Norwegian was sacked not long after his record last season.

United had a poor season last year and most of that was down to Solskjaer's poor tactics and management which saw the reds suffer poor results such as a 5-0 defeat to Klopp's reds last season.

Current manager Erik Ten Hag has identified and solved all the problems that the reds were facing last season under the Norwegian and has got United playing the right type of football.

The record for Klopp this season currently stands at 16 points after 12 games whereas the Norwegian's record at the time was 17 points after 12 games.

