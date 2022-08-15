Skip to main content

Juventus Star Adrien Rabiot Appears To Confirm Manchester United Transfer

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Juventus star Adrien Rabiot appears to have confirmed that he will be moving to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been on the search for midfielders all summer following the departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba at the end of last season - which left the squad very short in the department.

It seems with the ongoing transfer saga regarding Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, the club have decided to sign a more attainable target in case it doesn't go to plan. 

Reports state that a fee has been agreed upon between the two clubs and that personal terms are being discussed with his agent and mother, Veronique.

A video was taken by a fan who met the player himself where he appeared to be in agreeance about the fans' statement regarding his future club. Although, he admittedly did not comment on the move itself.

They speak in French, but the translation according to Get French Football News is: "I am here with the great player Rabiot, of Juventus, now in England. So I wish you the best brother. Bye bye."

Then the star responded: "Thank you. Bye."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Adrien Rabiot arriving
News

Juventus Star Adrien Rabiot Appears To Confirm Manchester United Transfer

By Rhys James21 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Disgusted With Manchester United Team And Has Been Unhappy For Some Time Says Body Language Expert

By Alex Wallace37 minutes ago
James Garner
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder to Leave Manchester United

By Seth Dooley57 minutes ago
Hannibal
Transfers

Birmingham City Set To Sign Hannibal Mejbri On Loan From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik Ten Hag Brentford
Quotes

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Looks Like A Broken Man Says Body Language Expert

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Causing Dressing Room Unrest

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
Manchester United Flag Badge
Transfers

Report: Manchester United to Finalise Three Signings Next Week

By Seth Dooley2 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Duo Targeted By Barcelona As Right Back Options

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago