Juventus Star Adrien Rabiot Appears To Confirm Manchester United Transfer

Juventus star Adrien Rabiot appears to have confirmed that he will be moving to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been on the search for midfielders all summer following the departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba at the end of last season - which left the squad very short in the department.

It seems with the ongoing transfer saga regarding Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, the club have decided to sign a more attainable target in case it doesn't go to plan.

Reports state that a fee has been agreed upon between the two clubs and that personal terms are being discussed with his agent and mother, Veronique.

A video was taken by a fan who met the player himself where he appeared to be in agreeance about the fans' statement regarding his future club. Although, he admittedly did not comment on the move itself.

They speak in French, but the translation according to Get French Football News is: "I am here with the great player Rabiot, of Juventus, now in England. So I wish you the best brother. Bye bye."

Then the star responded: "Thank you. Bye."

