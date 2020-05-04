Stretford Paddock
Juventus Want Cut-Price Pogba!  - Manchester United Transfer News Round-Up 04/05/20

Mitul Mistry

Pogba To Go On The Cheap?

Juventus are willing to sacrifice top players such as Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi for Pogba according to Italian Outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it is looking like the Turin club are looking to save costs and get some high wage players off their books.

Yesterday also in Gazzetta Dello Sport it came out that Inter Milan are interested in signing Pogba. They could look to use the money earned from selling players who are currently out on loan to fund a deal. It does seem like a lot of players would have to be sold if Inter Milan want to meet Manchester United's valuation.

But the Mirror in England is reporting that Pogba is focused and ready to put his troubles behind him. Senior Manchester United sources say Pogba believes his immediate future is at Manchester United with a move this summer unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rojo in Trouble!

According to Chris Wheeler from the Daily Mail, Manchester United will speak to Marcos Rojo and remind him of his responsibilities after he breached lockdown rules in Argentina. He was filmed playing poker and smoking with friends. With the club reportedly looking to get rid of the Argentinan this could be the final straw?

#MondayMotivation from Wayne Rooney

Joe Smith is here for the Paper Talk this morning, looking at quotes from a Juve director suggesting a lowered value for Paul Pogba! 

Should United sell Pogba on the cheap?

Check it out

