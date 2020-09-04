Harry Kane: Mason Greenwood is 'exactly what we want' at England

Harry Kane has praised the early impact Mason Greenwood has made after receiving his maiden call-up to the England national team.

Following a fine breakthrough campaign in the Manchester United first team, Gareth Southgate selected Greenwood for this month's UEFA Nations League opening fixtures.

The Three Lions face Iceland on Saturday at Laugardalsvollur before making the trip to Telia Parken on Tuesday, where Denmark await in League A Group 2.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of England's game against Iceland, Kane spoke very fondly of the start Greenwood has made (quoted by BBC Sport):

"Mason has been great. You can tell he is full of confidence as a player, he is not afraid to shoot, not afraid to take players on and that is exactly what we want. As a goalscorer people use the phrase: 'He is a natural goalscorer', and I guess it is just one of those things, you work a lot on being in the right place at the right time. I think that shows a really complete goalscorer when you can score in any situation. Obviously, it has only been a short period of time but he definitely looks like a real top finisher and we look forward to having him in the squads to come because he is still very young."

The 18-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions throughout the 2019/20 season and it should come as no surprise he's left a positive impression.

He'll certainly be expected to feature in at least one of the upcoming games, where he'll be hoping to make the same impact on the pitch as he has done in training.

Now would be the perfect time to start earning Southgate's trust, with less than a year left until the delayed 2020 European Championships.

