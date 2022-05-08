Skip to main content
Key Statistics in Manchester United's 4-0 Defeat Against Brighton

Manchester United suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Graham Potter's Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Groß, and Leandro Trossard found their names on the scoresheet at the end of the game.

The Red Devils conceded three goals in the second half of the game. Despite possession stats showing a higher percentage for the Mancunians, the Seagulls cruised past their midfield lines where Manchester United failed embarrassingly to stop second balls inside their territory.

Some interesting statistics have come in Brighton's favour. As per the data obtained by StatsPerform, midfielder Moisés Caicedo has become the 100th player to score his first-ever Premier League goal against the Red Devils. The Ecuadorian international was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's target in the 2021 January transfer window and was available for £4million.  

imago1011826237h

As per the same statisticians, the Mancunian Reds have conceded 4+ goals in 12 Premier League games since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. That is as many times as they did in 810 Premier League games under the Scottish gaffer. The club's capitulation rate is staggering in the eyes of the match-going supporters.

With a solitary fixture left this season, Ralf Rangnick's side have conceded 56 goals in the Premier League this season, their most in a single campaign. Along with that, the Red Devils will be scoring their lowest ever points total (58) in this league competition since the club's inception.

Finally, Brighton secured their biggest ever historical win in this competition. This was Brighton's 356th match at this level.

